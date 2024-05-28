A non-governmental organisation, IA-Foundation, has visited and donated books and mathematical sets to Little Saints Orphanage Home in celebration of 2024 Children’s Day.

Speaking on the visitation, the founder/CEO, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, noted that the organisation’s goal is to make positive impact on the young lives and remind them that they are loved and valued.

Adeagbo added that the initiative is one of the strategic strands of the foundation, ensuring no child is left behind irrespective of their background.

She, therefore, encouraged the government, corporate organisations, NGOs and individuals to work collaboratively to ensure that no child is left on the streets without access to education.

According to her, it is crucial for all sectors to work together and support the children and provide them with the opportunities they deserve.

Ibironke added that the visit was part of the Foundation’s commitment to community service and child welfare, emphasising the importance of giving back and fostering a sense of hope and happiness among the less-privileged.

Meanwhile, the Founder of the NGO while speaking on radio programme called ‘Round of Applause’, informed members of the public to visit the portal on their website www.ia-foundation.org to sponsor out-of-school children, assuring that they will not stop taking children off the streets for better education.

Ibironke noted that they focus on children who are vulnerable such as orphans, fatherless, those whose parents do not have the economic power to send them to school.

She, therefore, appealed for the promulgation of a law dealing with parents who refuse to send their children to school.

“We go for children that are vulnearable such as orphans, fatherless, parents who do not have the economic power to send their children to school. If you have any child in that kind of situation, you can reachout to us.

“Every parent should be able to provide education for their children. We also preach the need for every child to be in school to every parent. We send our voice to anywhere we can go to.

“They should pass a law that any parent that refuse to send their children to school should be dealt with,” she said.