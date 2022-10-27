The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria has honoured 51 Nigerians with awards for their immense contributions in boosting the diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China.

The 51 Nigerians were conferred with the 2022 October 1 China-Nigeria Friendship Award to celebrate the bilateral friendship between both countries, which has also hit 51 years dating back to1971 even as both countries also mark their national days on October 1.

Some of the recipients of the 2022 October 1st China-Nigeria awards include; national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Iyiola Omisore; director -general of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; the editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Azu Ishiekwene, among others.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun in his remarks commended the awardees, who were selected across diverse sectors, adding that their efforts have led to a friendship of mutual benefits.

Represented by Mr Zhang Yi, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy, Cui said that on assumption of duty he had pledged his commitment to building stronger and mutually beneficial ties between both countries under his 5 GIST Nigeria- China GDP strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the past years, political mutual trust between China and Nigeria have been greatly enhanced, traditional friendship between China and Nigeria have been significantly improved.

“On political consonance, our mutual trust is deepened. The Mechanism of the Nigeria-China Intergovernmental Committee is running smoothly. On economic cooperation, our efforts are bringing more benefits to the two peoples.

“On military and security collaboration, our joint efforts answer the call of the people. China supports Nigeria in her efforts to fight terrorism and insecurity, and will provide more capacity to enhance Nigeria’s security capability,” he said.