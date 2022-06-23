As the China Communist Party (CPC) marks the consolidation of its 101 years of existence, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria in collaboration with the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, yesterday, hosted political parties to an event in Abuja, to collaborate with the ruling party.

At the roundtable seminar themed, ‘Building China-Nigeria Parties Consonance Performing Nigeria-China Symphony,’ the Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency, CUI Jianchun, who gave the opening remarks, explained that the embassy has brought together, the CPC in Beijing and Nigerian political parties together to build China-Nigeria Parties Consonance to perform Nigeria-China symphony, which is about the parties, explaining that a party is not only about power, but about platform, policymaking and importantly about people.

CUI notes that China and Nigeria can achieve a lot together, stressing on the five consonance goals for Nigeria and China, namely: political, economic cooperation, military collaboration, international coordination and people communication.

Meanwhile, the assistant minister of International Department, Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, (IDCPC) LI Mingxiang, joining virtually from Beijing , conveyed his warm greetings on behalf of the IDCPC. Further stressing on the importance of the seminar, he indicates that, “Political parties are historic in their responsibility to seek happiness for the people and progress for humanity.

It is imperative for them to enhance cooperation and mutual learning and join hands to address common challenges.”

On his part, the national chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr Yabagi Y. Sani, on behalf of all parties under IPAC, congratulated the CPC on consolidation of its 101 years existence. He observed that relations between both countries have continued to grow, with Nigeria being the greatest trading partner of China in Africa. He also said that the bilateral relations between both countries manifests in Nigeria’s social and economic landscape as well as its infrastructural development.