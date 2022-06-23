National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 178 stranded Nigerian refugees from Libya.

The returnees who were brought into the country through Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG Boeing 700-787 arrived at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja at about 1820 hours with 73 adult females; 13 female children and six female infants making 92 females.

Others are 63 adult males; 15 male children and 14 infant males totalling 86.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the agency, the director general, NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, urged the new arrival to harness the enormous potentials inherent in the country.

Ahmed, who was represented by the coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, also charged them to turn a new leaf and asked them to achieve their personal goals.

The NEMA DG said, “I appealed to the returnees to avoid vices that they must have been exposed to from the country of departure in their homeland in order to harness the best potentials in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere.”

The returnees were assisted back to the country through the Voluntary Assisted Returnees by the International Organisation for Immigration sponsored by the European Union.

Other agencies along with NEMA, are National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRM); The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Port Health Service (PHS).