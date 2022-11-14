China reported 14,288 new local COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the pace of infection accelerating even as the nation’s top health officials began refining rules around control of the virus.

The National Health Commission said that 1,675 new local symptomatic and 13,086 asymptomatic cases were found on Saturday, 533 of which were reclassified.

That is up from a nationwide tally of 11,323 on Friday. Daily cases have stayed above 10,000 since breaching that level last week for the first time since April.