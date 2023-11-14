Chivita Hollandia (CHI Limited), one of the top ten Fast Moving Consumer Goods Players in Nigeria recently unveiled new pack designs for its Hollandia range of Products.

The company said that the new pack designs reflect the premium image and high quality of the Hollandia brand, which offers a range of Value-Added Dairy Products across multiple segments – Evaporated Milk, Drinking Yoghurt, UHT Milk and Lactose Free Milk. The company also launched a new flavour into its Hollandia Yoghurt portfolio, Vanilla.

Managing Director, Chivita Hollandia (CHI Limited), Mr. Eelco Weber, remarked, “We are currently the largest beverage carton packaging manufacturing site in Sub-Saharan Africa. Next month we will install Lines 49 and 50. We have more than 4,500 employees responsible for making sure that only the best products reach our consumers daily.

As we head towards producing two billion packs yearly, we remain committed to ensuring that our consumers receive nothing but the best.”

He further added, “We are very passionate about sustainability and protecting the environment. As part of our sustainability roadmap, we changed our energy generation to cleaner alternatives over the last year. We are also constantly looking to empower used beverage carton recyclers, which is why we tripled our collection rate in 2023 in comparison to last year. Our aim is to reduce our carbon footprint and positively impact the environment for generations to come. As one of the major FMCG Companies, we commit to continuing our role to drive sustainability in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the new Hollandia pack design, Marketing Director, Chivita Hollandia (CHI Limited), Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, highlighted the newly introduced Dairy Power stamp on the packaging. She stated that “The new design reinforces the brand’s promise to provide dairy power to its consumers. The stamp validates that Hollandia products contain the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from dairy, which gives consumers the Dairy Power they need to stay ahead in their daily activities.”