The Labour Party candidate for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in Anambra State, Uche Harris Okonkwo has said the vehement resolve of Nigerians to rescue their only country from inevitable collapse, is becoming more evident.

According to him, the synergy within the Labour Party, and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, lie in the hope that their labours shall never “die in vain”, but bear fruits of triumph.

Okonkwo, who is a dedicated youth advocate, said nothing could have been more wholesome than the convergence of these two selfless minds with consuming passion, to lead Nigerians most determined outrage against terrible misgovernment and dangerous ineptitude.

He said “to snatch our country back from an unperturbed cluelessness, is a duty to avert a grim calamity.”

“It is a timely relief to our declining tribe of optimists in a better Nigeria, that citizens fire to cast aside darkness, which found resonance upon the classic integrity of Peter Obi and is now replicated on the elastic depth of Dr Yusuf Baba Ahmed.

He continued, the cheerful unveiling of Sen.Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate, Peter Gregory Obi, has again spoken boldly and reassuringly that Nigeria’s rescue is indeed a mission possible.

‘’Nigerians are stocking up courage that this fight is theirs to win, because a Nigeria held down so miserably by her unforgiving transaction leaders, is a nation we must all stand up to rescue and liberate.

‘’I’m so happy that such blaze of awareness has aggregated to say loudly, that enough is enough, for those that has raped and ruined our country, yet too arrogant to excuse themselves.

“For youths in particular, this is a happy opportunity to enable a new dawn, because their awakened energies running on the easily available ‘fuel of freedom’ as citizens, does not depend on a festering subsidy of corruption to keep momentum or sustain traction,” he said.