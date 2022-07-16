The National Co-ordinator of Nigeria Young Professionals For Tinubu 2O23, Alhaii Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai has said that Nigerians should come out en mass and cast their votes for the ruling All Progressive Congress APC’s Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmad Tinubu because he is eminently qualified to rescue the Country from the shackles of poverty, starvation and hunger.

Honourable Yakasai made the disclosure in Kano yesterday when he gathered a cream de la cream of politicians at his NYPT office situated at Yankaba in Nassarawa local government area of the state to formally celebrate the victory of a one time governor of Lagos state as APC Presidential Candidate and the Vice Presidential hopeful Senator Kassim Shettima former governor of Borno state and grand Patron of NYPT as President and Vice Presidential Candidates respectably.

“We gathered here today for two things one to Congratulate Senator Bola Ahmad Tinubu and the Vice Presidential hopeful and Secondly to mobilise our party members on the need to go and obtain the Permanent Voters Card . This is the only way that one can assist in bringing about the necessary changes needed in the Country.”

He revealed further that failure to go and register would give room for other parties to have an age over and above the APC and thereby causing unnecessary hardship on the people.

He said it beholves on the party loyalists in the North to vote for Tinubu even if not for nothing but for the fact that he was instrumental in bringing in the Present government with President Buhari as the number one citizen and now is the pay back period and Northerners are expected to do the needful.

Speaking earlier, an elder Statesman Alhaji Hamza Usman Darma described Tinubu as a good politician who happens to build a bridge between the North and South west politically.

He said the Jagaban of Borgu had helped many Northerners to actualised their dreams politically apart from his kinsmen back home. This is because of his love for Northerners he single handedly brought Atiku Abubakar and Nuhu Ribadu into ACN and supported them to contest for the Presidency .

“And that was the highest level of maturity displayed by the man and there for I see no reason why the Northerners would not pay this man back with good votes for him to actualise his dream of becoming the next President of Nigeria.

On his part, the Managing Director of Kano State Road Transport Authority (KAROTA) Honourable Baffa Babba Dan’agundi used the ocassion to commend the organisers for their foresight and solidarity to Bola Ahmad Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima.