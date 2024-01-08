Zambian Health Ministry reported on Monday that the number of cholera-related deaths in Zambia has increased to 222, with the total number of cases reaching 5,462.

These figures have been tallied since fresh outbreaks emerged in October 2023, as the waterborne disease has spread to the seventh province, according to the latest Health Ministry statistics.

This surge follows the report of 27 fatalities and 567 new cases in the previous 24 hours, as per the data released by the ministry.

The ministry indicated that within the same period, 340 individuals were discharged, bringing the total number of discharges to 4,172, while the remaining hospitalized patients amount to 1,059.

As per the health ministry’s daily update, the number of affected districts has expanded to 31 across seven out of the country’s 10 provinces. Lusaka, the capital city, is the most severely affected.

The ministry has allocated the China-built National Heroes Stadium as a cholera treatment center.

(Xinhua/NAN)