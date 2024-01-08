Nigerian filmmaker, Moses Inwang, has ended his marriage to his wife, Emem Inwang.

The movie director announced the breakup with Emem in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Monday.

The statement read: “Happy New Year, family, friends and fans. Today, I wanted to share some personal news that has been a difficult but necessary decision.

“After much reflection and discussion, Emem and I have decided to part ways after about ten years of marriage. While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for both of us, we believe it is the best path forward for our happiness and personal growth.

“As we navigate this new chapter, we kindly request your understanding and respect for our privacy. While we may be parting ways as partners, we remain committed to maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of our boys. Thanks for the love and support.”

Recall that Moses and Emem tied the knot in April 2014, having met at Emem Isong’s movie premiere. Inwang proposed to his wife with a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant. The marriage was blessed with two sons – Eden and Jordan Inwang.

Inwang’s most recent directorial project was ‘Blood Vessel’, a film that narrates the tale of six young men brought together by fate who embarked on a perilous ocean journey aboard a ship laden with stolen crude oil bound for Europe.

In 2012, Inwang gained recognition for his directorial and production efforts in the psychological thriller ‘Torn’. The film, released nationwide in 2013, marked a milestone in his career.

He also directed and produced other successful movies such as ‘Damage’, ‘Cold Feet’, ‘Stalker’, ‘Last 3 Digits’, ‘Alter Ego’ ‘Crazy People’, ‘American Driver’, ‘Unroyal’, ‘Merry Men 2’ and others.

Similarly, Emem, who won the 2014 Nollywood Movies Awards (3rd edition) for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the movie ‘Itoro’ has been featured in many movies such as Dr. Love of 2020, Itoro of 2013 — Lock Down of 2021, Unroyal of 2020, Crazy People of 2018 and others.