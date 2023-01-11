The member representing Afikpo South/Afikpo North federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Iduma Igariwey yesterday said that he has sunk over 40 units of solar powered water boreholes in the federal constituency to tackle perennial water problems in the area.

Following the water scarcity that hit the state since the commencement of the dry season, there has been incessant cases of cholera outbreaks in the state with over 20 persons confirmed dead in the last two months.

The worse hit in the outbreak is the people of Akpoha in Afikpo North local government area of the state and Ezillo in Ishielu local government area of the state.

Igariwey said that each ward within the constituency got at least 2 boreholes, except areas where it was difficult to access water as a result of topography.

He said that the popular Eke-ukwu Market in Afikpo North local government area recently gutted by fire also got two boreholes from the lawmaker adding that the decision to sink two boreholes in the market was as a result of the population of the people that converge at the market daily.

Igariwey said the gesture was to provide potable water to his constituents whose sources of natural water have dried because of the impacts of climate change.

He lamented that the few surviving sources of natural water in the constituency have also been polluted by recent industrial and economic activities, thereby making the people vulnerable to waterborne diseases.

Igariwey added that the hilly topography of some communities in his constituency has also made it difficult for the people to have easy access to potable water.