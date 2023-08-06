Femi Aluko, Co-founder and chief executive officer at Chowdeck announced today that Chicken Republic will be integrated into the delivery service’s ecosystem as a new restaurant partner.

Chowdeck, Africa’s fastest growing on-demand online food and grocery delivery service successfully delivers hundreds of thousands of orders monthly, and through this landmark partnership, it aims to strengthen Chicken Republic’s commitment to providing affordable meals for the everyday Nigerian through its stellar logistic operational capacity, ensuring ease and comfort for customers and the restaurant.

Mr Kofi Abunu, managing director of Food Concepts Plc, said: “We are greatly impressed by Chowdeck’s rapid industry growth and its well-established reputation for consistently delivering exceptional customer experiences.

As a customer-focused brand, it is crucial for us to align with partners who prioritise the customer at the core of their operations, particularly in addressing the last mile challenge. This partnership holds significant importance as we join forces with a proudly Nigerian brand to tackle this issue.”

Customers of Chowdeck can now order from over 90 stores, with more to be on boarded in the following weeks. Chicken Republic’s restaurant outlets span across various cities including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan. Meals can be purchased and delivered without hassle via the Chowdeck mobile application, available on the Web, App Store and the Google Play Store.

Aluko said: “through our partnership with Chicken Republic, we are one step closer to our dream of ensuring that every Nigerian is able to access our service, and enjoy high quality, affordable meals, wherever they are in the country.

“We are thoroughly excited for the rapid expansion we are set to experience in the next few months, particularly within our newest cities, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. With 90% of all our orders currently delivered under an average of 24 minutes, our logistics operation schematics are resilient, battle tested and trusted.

We are confident that the major operational difficulties faced by former delivery partners will be a tale of the past. We are eager to welcome Chicken Republic to its new, technologically advanced and enabled future of logistics. We are keen on adhering to the Chowdeck promise – delivering happiness, one meal at a time”