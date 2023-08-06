Few days to the commencement of the Osun Osogbo Festival holding rom August 11th, 2023. The Afroblackish band led by James John will entertain fans and passers-by on the streets of Osogbo, Osun State.

This will also showcase the rich and cultural diversity of Nigeria through music to guests from the diaspora who are coming for the festival to witness street performance and

perceive the aroma and consume original Afrobeat music.

The event will basically feature socio-cultural,

edutainment and variety entertainment activities such as musical performances from uprising Artistes,

cultural performances, standup comedy by Osogbo based comedians and entertainers. The event will be anchored by a vibrant compère.

James John, professionally known as Afroblackish is a distinguished afrobeat musician and a multi-

instrumentalist in Southwest Nigeria. The Afroblackish band majorly is into the original afro-beats music

unlike the modernsied afrobeats there by upholding the strong legacies of various afrobeat legends such

as: Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Orlando Julius and others.