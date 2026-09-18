Adamawa State Youth Christian Movement for Change (ADSYCMC) has endorsed Abdulrahman Bashir Haske of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the 2027 governorship election in Adamawa State.

The group announced its position during a press conference in Adamawa State, saying its decision followed consultations, prayers and assessment of aspirants seeking to govern the state in 2027.

The development came days after Haske formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the APM, where he emerged as the party’s governorship candidate.

Addressing journalists, the chairman of ADSYCMC, Comrade Yakuba Maigari, said the movement comprised youths drawn from churches and Christian communities across the state’s 21 local government areas.

Maigari said the group’s decision to support Haske was based on what it described as his record in business, youth empowerment, philanthropy and humanitarian services.

“Our decision was not based on sentiment, but rather on track records, capacity and character,” he said.

According to him, the group had followed Haske’s political activities and contributions to society, particularly his involvement in grassroots mobilisation and initiatives aimed at supporting young people and vulnerable members of society.

The group also described Haske as a leader who, in its view, promotes inclusion irrespective of ethnic or religious background.

“Adamawa needs a healer, not a divider. We have found in Haske a lover of humanity, a compassionate leader with a heart of gold and willing to sacrifice all in the interest of humanity,” Maigari said.

The movement said it believed the state needed leadership focused on development, job creation, security and empowerment of young people and women.

It further pledged to mobilise support for Haske across the state, including through Christian communities and worship centres in the 226 wards.

“We will canvas votes for Abdulrahman Bashir Haske in all nooks and crannies of Adamawa State,” the group said.

The group also called on Christian youths, women, men and other residents who support its stated development agenda to join the movement ahead of the 2027 election.

Haske, who previously sought the APC governorship ticket, joined the APM in September and was presented as the party’s candidate. He has said his political agenda would focus on areas including agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, security and accountable governance.

The endorsement by ADSYCMC adds to a series of public declarations of support for Haske that have emerged since he began his 2027 governorship campaign.