Some constituents of Kaduna North Federal Constituency have explained why they petitioned the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), seeking an independent assessment and investigation of a publicly reported allegation of cocaine use involving their federal representative, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai.

The petition, dated 8th September, 2026, was signed on behalf of the constituents by Abubakar Hayatu of Kabala Ward and Musa Tukur of Unguwar Gaji Ward, following allegations made publicly on social media on 29th August by Bashir El-Rufai, the lawmaker’s biological brother.

Multiple media reports have documented the social media exchange, while noting that the allegations have not been independently verified.

In their petition to the NDLEA chairman and chief executive officer, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), the constituents said they were not asking the agency to presume guilt or conduct an unlawful compulsory test, but wanted the matter assessed independently to determine whether there are lawful grounds for investigation.

The petition read in parts, “We respectfully bring to the Agency’s attention a serious allegation publicly attributed on 29 August 2026 to Bashir El-Rufai against his biological brother of the same father and mother, Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the Member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

“The allegation includes alleged cocaine use. It has been reported by multiple media organisations and circulated widely online. We attach the materials available to us for the Agency’s independent assessment. We do not present the allegation as an established fact. The family relationship may explain the attention the allegation has attracted, but neither that relationship nor the surrounding family dispute proves or disproves it.

“Our concern is that an allegation of cocaine use involving a serving federal legislator cannot properly be disposed of merely by describing the controversy as a private family affair. If established by competent evidence, unlawful cocaine use would engage Nigerian drug-control law and would also raise serious questions of public trust, ethical responsibility and confidence in an elected representative.

“Constituents who have voted, or may again be asked to vote, for a person to represent them in the National Assembly have a legitimate interest in lawful clarification of such a serious allegation. Public office does not extinguish a person’s right to privacy or the constitutional presumption of innocence.

“Equally, alleged conduct that may constitute an offence under drug-control law is not transformed into an exclusively private matter merely because the allegation originated within a family dispute. Sections 3 and 4 of the NDLEA Act place drug-law enforcement and investigation within the Agency’s statutory responsibilities.

“We therefore respectfully request that the Agency receive and assess the information; determine independently whether lawful grounds for investigation exist; if such grounds exist, take whatever lawful investigative steps are warranted; and, where practicable, communicate the administrative disposition of this petition,” it read.

They argued that if established by competent evidence, alleged unlawful drug use by a serving federal legislator could raise questions beyond a private family dispute, given his public responsibilities.

The petitioners also submitted a schedule of enclosures listing the original signed petition and an evidence bundle containing public statements, contemporaneous media reports, indexed exhibits, preserved screenshots and SHA-256 references.

A separate courier/delivery record attached to the package shows that it was sent through UPS and bears an NDLEA receiving stamp dated 8 September 2026

The petitioners urged the agency to take whatever lawful investigative steps may be warranted and, where practicable, communicate the administrative disposition of their petition.