Thousands of workers of Ebonyi State yesterday embarked on solidarity walk for Governor Francis Nwifuru for paying them N100, 000 Christmas bonus and other incentives.

The workers commenced the walk from the Christian Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki and passed through Spera in Deo, Vanco Junction , Ogoja Road to International Market chanting solidarity songs in support of the present administration.

Addressing the workers in his office Governor Nwifuru said he was overwhelmed by the show of solidarity, love and gratitude towards his modest efforts to improve the welfare of workers.

“Sincerely, I want to tell you that I am challenged by the level of appreciation you have shown me today”, Governor Nwifuru remarked.

Governor Nwifuru maintained that he will continue delivering his social contracts with Ebonyi people adding that his government is ready to always give accelerated attention to the welfare of workers.

He urged workers of the state to close ranks and work for the interest of the state. “When I came to power, I was challenged by the level of poverty in this state. And I want to tell you for some of you who know me, I don’t believe in praises, we must work together to develop our dear state,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Professor Ogugua Egwu and his Trade Union Congress Counterpart, Comrade Chidi Igboji commended the governor for paying gratuities and pensions of workers, Christmas bonus and other benefits to Ebonyi workers.”

They described the governor as a man with ” renewed hope and renewed energy,” while congratulating him for his victory at the Supreme Court.

Governor Nwifuru had during the Christmas season approved the payment of N100,000 across all state’s workforce even as he had increased the salaries of workers a month after assumption of office.