The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Nigerians to use this Christmas season to renew their commitment to building a better country for future generations.

CAN, in a Christmas message signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged Nigerians to work towards fostering an environment where every citizen can thrive, where justice and equity prevail, and where peace and prosperity abound.

Okoh, however, said Nigerians were faced with numerous challenges, but they must not lose hope.

“Instead, we must use this season to renew our commitment to building a better Nigeria for future generations.

“Christmas, therefore, holds great significance for Christians worldwide, serving as a poignant reminder of the genuine reconciliation initiated by God’s love to restore the hope of mankind to live forever.

“During this season, we are reminded to seek to be more like Jesus by reaching out to our neighbours with words of peace. In a diverse country like Nigeria, characterized by multiple ethnicities and religions, we must always strive to seek what unites and binds us together rather than what divides us.

“Let us be champions of peace and unity, setting aside our differences and promoting genuine reconciliation, understanding, and unity among all Nigerians. In this context, reconciliation signifies more than the absence of conflict; it signifies the presence of genuine love, respect, and acceptance for one another,” he said.

The CAN president further said this season presents us with an opportunity to reflect on our individual and collective actions, seek forgiveness where necessary, and extend a hand of reconciliation to those we may have wronged or who have wronged us.

“Let us emulate the example set by Jesus Christ and strive to cultivate a culture of forgiveness and understanding in our communities and nation at large,” CAN added.