The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has advised widows and widowers to be in the vanguard of ensuring the emergence of credible leaders in the 2023 general election.

The Director, Social Ministries Department of the Convention, Rev. Mrs Elizabeth Aderounmu, gave the advice in Abuja during the end of the year forum organised for Baptist and non-Baptist widows and widowers in the northern part of the country.

Rev. Mrs Aderounmu, who expressed concern over the plight of widows in the country said widows should elect leaders, who are passionate about the welfare of widows and other less-privileged in the society.

She, therefore, enjoined them to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and also pray for the successful conduct of next year’s polls.

The Director used the occasion to call on governments at all levels to put in place empowerment programmes for widows in the country, to enable them cater effectively for their families.

Earlier, the Director, Social Ministries, FCT Baptist Conference, Mrs Naomi Olapetan Adelabu, said the forum, which is an annual event ahead of Christmas celebration, was to put smiles on the faces of widows and widowers during the festive period.

Mrs Adelabu stated that the forum was also to remind them on what is expected of Christian widows and widowers in their spiritual life.

According to her, the participants were drawn from Nasarawa, Benue, Niger and Kaduna States from both Baptist and non-Baptist families.

In a message, the acting Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, Rev. Thom Takpatore, admonished widows to always put their trust in God to overcome challenges in their endeavours.

Rev. Takpatore also advised them to be steadfast in faith and prayers in view of the present situation of the country.

While expressing concern over the attitude of some widows, the cleric enjoined them to always shun indecent dressing and immorality in order to attract God’s blessings.

Some of the widows and widowers who attended the forum commended the Social Ministries Department of Nigerian Baptist Convention for identifying with them during the festive season.

Highlights of the event were paper presentation, financial business support and distribution of gifts and food items to widows in the spirit of Christmas celebration.