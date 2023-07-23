Church Cautions Against Inappropriate Content In School Curricular 

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has cautioned education authorities in Nigeria and other African countries against yielding to pressure to inject inappropriate content in school curricula as it could expose children to immorality.

The church in a communique after a conference with the theme; ‘Strengthening Marriages,’ organised in Abuja read by the director of communication for Abuja and Lagos, Mr. Ikpe Nkanang, urged the government to resist pressure from groups which are anti-traditional marriage and anti-family.

According to the communique, government agencies and political leaders should also endeavour to formulate policies that would not only strengthen families but also protect traditional marriages.

“The ministries of gender, women, children and social protection in African countries should roll out social protection policies that empower and build the resilience of families.

“African countries should establish national awards for individuals and organisations that contribute to strengthening families and traditional marriage values,” the communique stated.

The church further stated that since marriage between a man and woman is sacred, couples should go into it with every sense of responsibility and conscious of the fact that families and marriages are under attack by different socio-cultural issues, and they have a duty to make their marriage work.