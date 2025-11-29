The Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria (CRC-N) has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the country, noting that Christians were increasingly becoming targets of violent attacks in the Northern part of the country.

Advertisement

CRC-N stated this in a communique issued to LEADERSHIP in Jalingo, by its President, Rev. Isaiah Jirapye Magaji, and General Secretary, Rev. Joseph Agbu Amadu Garba, at the end of the 161st synod of the General Church Council, held in Takum, Taraba State.

The Synod was attended by the President, the Vice President, Dr Bulus W.E. Surupe, the General Secretary, members of the Board of Trustees, church leaders from the 20 Regional Church Councils, as well as several institutional heads and fellowship representatives.

Advertisement

The communique reaffirmed the Church’s belief that Christians in Nigeria face targeted killings, citing recent concerns raised by the United States President Donald Trump.

CRC-N expressed support for international efforts to combat terrorism and banditry in Nigeria, lamenting that despite Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern”, attacks on schools and religious gatherings continue to rise.

The Synod, however, accused some government officials of downplaying the crisis and noted with concern how specific public figures, including Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, had made statements perceived as sympathetic to bandits without any interrogation.

The communique also lamented the closure of boarding schools due to insecurity, as a setback for national development.

The CRC-N then urged the Federal Government to take decisive action rather than issue a rhetorical statement.

While acknowledging President Bola Tinubu’s efforts in reducing the frequency of attacks, the Church called for renewed commitment to ensure the safety of all citizens.

The Synod also strongly condemned the recent attacks on Tiv communities in Takum Local Government Area, while it

commended Governor Agbu Kefas and the Commander of 6 Brigade, Jalingo, whose swift response helped to restore relative peace in the affected areas.