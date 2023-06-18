CIIN Harps On Mentorship For Young Insurance Professionals

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) is advocating mentorship of young insurance practitioners to ensure that they succeed rapidly in their profession.

Speaking at the ongoing 2023 CIIN mentorship programme – bootcamp 4.0 at College of insurance and Financial Management (CIFM), Asese, Ogun State, at the weekend, the deputy president, CIIN, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, said, mentorship is a valuable tool that can guide the youth towards achieving their goals and shaping their future in a positive way.

She stressed that, a mentor can offer the young professionals insights, advice, and support throughout their journey, adding that, the transition to the Gen-Z era can be overwhelming and confusing, as they face different challenges from those of previous generations.

However, with the guidance of a mentor, we can navigate through these challenges with more ease and confidence, she noted

Urging participants to look for someone who is knowledgeable and experienced in their area of interest or expertise as mentor, she added that, “it could be someone within your community, or you could reach out to professionals in your field through networking platforms. As for many of you who might be interested in the mentorship scheme, do well to declare interest with the secretariat and you will be paired with a mentor. ”Disclosing that the CIIN youth mentorship programme is an annual event organised for the young insurers in furtherance of the institute’s statutory training mandate aime