The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has responded to recent allegations surrounding its virtual examination process, emphasising its commitment to excellence, candidate support, and transparency.

The institute, as stated by the President, CIPM, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, said it takes the concerns of its candidates seriously and has implemented measures to address any technical issues that may arise. Gobir pointed out that the recent September 2024 examination diet saw 4,169 candidates scheduled to take the test, out of which 4,049 candidates (97.12 per cent) sat for the test as scheduled.

Furthermore, 4,006 candidates, representing 98.94 per cent of those who sat for the test, successfully submitted their exams. The 2.88 per cent of candidates not tested either failed accreditation or were absent.

He acknowledged that some candidates experienced technical difficulties but emphasised that these were minor and quickly addressed. “We extended the test window to accommodate candidates who failed accreditation or experienced technical issues and were promptly advised and rescheduled for another examination at no additional cost to them.

“We also extended the test window from the initial 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM, allowing ample time for students experiencing network difficulties to complete their exams. All affected candidates were duly informed of this extension.

“Accreditation and submission failures are not uncommon in virtual examinations and can be caused by various factors, including incorrect computer specifications, poor internet connectivity, and even computer literacy challenges. CIPM, in collaboration with its technical partners, continues to work tirelessly to provide guidance and support to candidates experiencing such challenges, ensuring they are accommodated and rescheduled promptly.”

Addressing the concerns of fraud and examination integrity, Gobir said, “Allegations suggesting exploitation or fraudulent intent are baseless as they are unfounded. At no point has CIPM charged candidates for rescheduled exams due to technical failures. Our rescheduling process is transparent, fair, and free of charge to those affected by genuine technical difficulties.

“The Institute’s examination process is guided by ISO 17024, so we are required to embed measures that ensure fairness, equity, and transparency in the online examination process. Part of the measures put in place is a remote proctoring system that records candidates’ activities end-to-end, all through the examination process. There are processes for reviewing and taking action on the proctoring reports.

“Also, all computer systems without the facilities to support the remote proctoring system cannot pass accreditation and, therefore, are unable to access examination questions. All cases of breach of process among the accredited candidates are seriously dealt with in line with the requirements of the global standards.”

The president also pointed out that the institute has been at the forefront of virtual examinations in Nigeria and is proud of its achievements.

“We’re committed to delivering high-quality examinations that meet global standards; we maintain rigorous standards in ensuring that our examinations are conducted fairly and transparently, and we won’t let anything get in the way of that,” he stated.