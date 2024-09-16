No fewer than 35 persons died in a ghastly motor accident on their way to Saminaka in Lere local government area of Kaduna State to celebrate you the Eid-el-Maloud.

The victims lost their lives when the Peugeot J5 bus conveying them was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Although the authorities were yet to react to the incident, one of the organisers of the Maulud celebration, Mallam Abdullahi, told journalists in an interview on Monday, that the accident had disorganised their earlier plans to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He regretted that about 35 victims were moved to a medical facility in nearby Plateau State where they are currently receiving treatment for varying injuries sustained from the accident.

Abdullahi confirmed that another vehicle on their entourage also clashed with a motorbike, leaving some of the occupants dead, and others sustaining varying degrees of injury.

“I did the head count, there were about 70 people including women and children. It was a sad development. We’ve taken the injured to JUTH in Jos for medical attention,” he said.