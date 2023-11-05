The national body of the Chartered Institute of Personnel management In Nigeria (CIPM) has inaugurated new executive members in Kebbi State.

Registrar and chief executive of CIPM, Ms Oluwatoyin Naiwo who administered the oath of office to the new members via zoom in Birnin Kebbi at the weekend, said the event would not have been possible without team work and collaboration of the leadership, staff and members of the institute.

She said the inauguration was another landmark in the history of the institute in Kebbi State and the country.

She also charged the new executive members to be good ambassadors of the institute in the state, country and internationally.

Ms Naiwo urged the exco members to also use institute’s manifest and core values as well as the oath of office in steering the affairs of the branch.

The new chairman, Alhassan Yusuf, told journalists that the branch would facilitate the emergence of human resources professionals that bring excellence to the state civil service, private sectors within and outside the state.

“We will open or establish a new offices or local branches for registration of new members across the state.”

Today we have 26 state branches nationwide and offshore branches in Canada and United Kingdom and Kebbi State is coming in as the 27th state branch in the country,” he said.