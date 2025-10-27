Circuits, Africa’s premier virtual cinema and leading indigenous motion picture streaming platform, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Mount Zion Film Productions and Sozo Films, to revive one of Nigeria’s most legendary Christian film series, ‘Agbara Nla’ (The Power of God).

Originally created in the 1990s by Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, ‘Agbara Nla’ remains one of the most influential and spiritually charged gospel dramas in Nigerian history.

With its compelling themes of divine power, faith, and spiritual warfare, the series defined a generation of Christian storytelling and established Mount Zion as a pioneer in Africa’s faith-based film movement.

Now, decades later, the story is set to return in a modern reimagining titled ‘Agbara Nla: The Returnx, co-created by Damilola Mike-Bamiloye and Joshua Mike-Bamiloye.

The revival marks a powerful collaboration between Mount Zion, Sozo Films, and Circuits — ushering in a new era of digital, faith-driven storytelling for African audiences and beyond.

Circuits, a proudly Pan-African company with a global footprint, has grown into the continent’s leading virtual cinema and streaming platform for indigenous motion pictures.

Accessible via web, mobile apps, and smart TV platforms, Circuits connects audiences worldwide with a rich catalog of African entertainment from films and documentaries to comedy specials and talk shows.

Speaking on the partnership, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, Chief Operating Officer at Circuits, said: “At Circuits, we believe in the power of stories that inspire hope, faith, and transformation. Partnering with Mount Zion and Sozo Films to bring back Agbara Nla is deeply symbolic it bridges Africa’s gospel film heritage with today’s digital storytelling landscape.

“Our mission is to amplify authentic African voices and ensure that values-driven content reaches audiences everywhere in the world.”

Echoing the excitement, Damilola Mike- Bamiloye Co-Creator of Agbara Nla, The Return, added, “Everyone in the ’90s knew about the great series written by my father, Mike Bamiloye. Now, it’s making a comeback. Are you ready for the return of Agbara Nla? Yes it’s coming!”

With ‘Agbara Nla: The Return’, Circuits continues to blaze the trail in African digital entertainment, blending faith, culture, and technology to deliver stories that transcend borders and generations.