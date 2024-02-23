Former inspector general of police (IGP) Solomon Arase has said only effective citizen engagement will help in achieving the desired result of state policing.

Arase, who is the current chairman, Police Service Commission, said no fight against crime succeeds without citizens’ engagement, adding that it must be done through a multi-faceted approach that involves building trust, empowering citizens and fostering a sense of shared responsibility for public safety.

Arase stated this while presenting a paper titled: “Strengthening Security: Engaging Citizens in Nigeria’s fight against crime and criminality,” at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)/ New Star Newspaper National Security Conference at the NAF Conference Center, Abuja, yesterday.

“By implementing initiatives such as community policing forums, crime reporting apps, and neighborhood watch programs, communities can work together with law enforcement to prevent crime and create safer, more vibrant neighborhoods,”

Arase added that there are several initiatives that can be implemented to engage the citizenry in crime fighting, including community policing fora through establishment of community policing fora where citizens can meet with law enforcement officials to discuss crime trends, share information, and collaborate on crime prevention strategies.

The former Police boss, whose paper is coming at a time Nigerians are calling for state Police, said the fora he is proposing can help build trust and cooperation between the community and law enforcement and empower citizens to take an active role in crime prevention.

“Another initiative Crime Reporting Apps is developing mobile applications that allow citizens to report crimes anonymously and securely. These apps can provide a platform for citizens to share information about suspicious activities, crimes, and other concerns with law enforcement, helping to improve response times and reduce crime rates,” Arase said, adding that neighborhood watch programes will encourage citizens to form neighborhood watch programmes to monitor and report suspicious activities in their communities.

He said the programmes can help deter criminals and provide an extra layer of security for residents, adding that education and awareness campaigns are crucial to inform citizens about crime prevention strategies, importance of reporting crimes, and how to stay safe.

“These campaigns can be conducted through community meetings, social media, and other channels.

“Establishing volunteer programs that allow citizens to contribute to crime prevention efforts. Volunteers can assist law enforcement with tasks such as patrolling neighborhoods, conducting safety audits, and organizing community events.

“Organizing citizen patrols where trained volunteers patrol neighborhoods and report suspicious activities to law enforcement. These patrols can help deter criminal behavior and provide a visible presence in the community.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, said during the programme that they will ensure Abuja is safe.

Wike who acknowledged that over the past few months, the nation’s capital has faced its fair share of security challenges as many regions across the nation have had it but insisted they are tackling the scourge.

Represented by the acting Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shamsu Yahaya, the FCT minister said, “I am however pleased to report that through concerted efforts and the dedication of our security agencies, we have made significant strides in addressing these challenges.

“Our approach has been multifaceted, combining robust law enforcement measures with proactive community engagement initiatives.

“Furthermore, we have prioritized community-oriented policing approaches, fostering trust, and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. By empowering local stakeholders and investing in grassroots initiatives, we have cultivated a culture of vigilance and resilience at the grassroots level.