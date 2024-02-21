Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has asked West African leaders to use justice and equity to build a prosperous region.

The CJN said this had become necessary in view of the economic, political and leadership challenges engulfing the region at the moment.

Justice Ariwoola said this in Abuja when he opened the Statutory ECOWAS Judicial Council meeting at the National Judicial Council (NJC in Abuja.

The CJN, who presided over the meeting being attended by chief justices of West African countries, challenged West African leaders to reaffirm commitment to the ideals of justice, equity and solidarity and work together to build a just region for the people.

Justice Ariwoola said the ECOWAS Judicial Council (EJC), though not widely known like other bodies, had been playing crucial roles in maintaining the rule of law and justice within the region.

Besides, the CJN said the council which comprised eminent jurists from the region has also been serving as the guardian of the rule of law and the protector of human rights within the region.

“In addition, the ECOWAS Judicial Council plays a crucial role in the resolution of disputes among member states, ensuring that conflicts are resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law,” he said.

He assured that the council, under his leadership, will continue to pay attention to addressing situations that threaten the judiciary system in West Africa and organisation of the Community Court of Justice.

“By doing so, the Court contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region. The various national judicial systems in member States are also expected to play these critical roles of nation and regional building”, he said.

He therefore called for support to the Council to be able to play the role of ensuring an integrated West Africa.

Also. at the occasion, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) urged the ECOWAS Court of Justice to pay attention to the peculiarities of member states and refrain from issuing orders and judgments that are practically incapable of enforcement.

The AGF said there is a dire need to promote and deepen alternative dispute resolution measures within the West African region.

The ECOWAS Court, he said, must adopt strategies that would strengthen its jurisdiction, whilst appreciating the jurisdictional boundaries of the Court and limiting unnecessary conflict with domestic laws of member states.

Fagbemi said the extensive jurisdiction conferred on the ECOWAS Court calls for recruitment of jurists with extensive experience, expertise, high moral character and discipline.

He stressed the need for the Community Court of Justice to undergo necessary reforms to bring it in tandem with the current emergencies and manage the challenges associated with justice delivery in the region.

The president of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, in his speech said, the judiciary remains crucial in the efforts to curb instability, insecurity in the West African Sub-region.

He said, “In this era, where instability and insecurity are overwhelming our community, the role of the justice sector is crucial in conflict prevention, through the promotion and defence of the rule of law and human rights.”