Cleric Decries Social Media Attack On Church

A Port Harcourt-based cleric, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, has decried the rise on attacks on the Church by supposed Christians using the social media.

Idoniboye, who is the lead pastor of the Glorious Destiny Family Church (Destiny Chapel), Borokiri, Port Harcourt, stated this yesterday while preaching a sermon during Sunday service in the church.

He said Christians who are quick to throw dirt on the Church, have proven that they were not part of the Church.

The cleric said, “Anytime you are quick to publicly throw dirt at the Church, it shows you are not part of the Church.”

Idoniboye, whose sermon was titled: “Understanding Kingdom Advancement”, reminded Christians that any Christianity that does not involve resources, cannot be described as genuine Christianity.”

He said, “If what you have is too precious to you, what you are looking for will not come to you. Any Christianity that does not touch your pocket is fake Christianity. Any Christianity that does not involve your money is fake Christianity. Even the early Christianity involved sacrifices.”