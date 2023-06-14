Cleric Urges Inclusion Of Religious Leaders In Governance

A Kano-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Mahajjadina Sani Kano has advocated the inclusion of religious leaders in governance at all levels of government in Nigeria.

He specifically charged the new leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) to provide the enabling environment for religious leaders to contribute meaningfully to governance in the country.

Sani Kano said religious leaders can serve as moderators in the face of severe moral decadence among Nigerian youths.

He made the call in a chat with LEADERSHIP in Abuja. He said his call had become imperative owing to the fact that religious leaders were being under utilized, adding that they are needed to curb indiscipline in the society.

The cleric said immoral acts such as phone snatching and hooliganism which ultimately make youths easy targets for recruitment into more sophisticated crime like terrorism, banditry and insurgency can be handled by religious leaders.

Sani Kano therefore urged states being ravaged by terrorism to involve religious clerics in tackling the menace.