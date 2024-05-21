Presiding pastor of Rehoboth Christian Church, Ilorin, Kwara State, Pastor Bola Payimo has advised Nigerian leaders to seek divine intervention for the nation’s challenges.

Payimo who said the challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria, however, suggested divine intervention as the only solution to the problems.

While speaking during the 2024 annual convention of his church, the cleric said, “Nigerians are with God but too far from God. The problem of the world is that many people have also walked away from God and attached themselves strictly to Satan.”

Payimo expressed concern over the rate of Nigerians’ involvement in sins and immoralities.

While urging Nigerians to shun immorality and join hands with their leaders in finding enduring solutions to the nation’s challenges, Payimo enjoined the leaders to rule with fear of God.

He disclosed that the church recorded remarkable achievements in the last year, adding that,” our members increased in faith, members have good testimony to share.”