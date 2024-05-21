Bauchi State has so far airlifted three sets of 1,221 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the executive secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris, said the first and second batch of intending pilgrims were already in Madina performing their visitations as enshrined by sharia.

He added that the third set of pilgrims that constituted 246 male pilgrims, 155 females and 13 officials departed Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi on Monday at exactly 10:05am, saying that the board will ensure the remaining pilgrims will depart from Bauchi on good time.

He commended the pilgrims for exhibiting a high level of patience due to delay of the third flight, saying Max Air has expressed readiness to overcome hitches that may further cause a delay.

Earlier the chairman, media and publicity of the Amirul hajj team, Alh. Yayanuwa Zainabari expressed gratitude to Allah for successes recorded so far at the ongoing airlift of pilgrims from Bauchi State.

He commended all Hajj officials for their contribution, stressing that his committee would continue to leave no stone unturned in order to bridge the communication gaps between the Hajj managers and the general public.