A renowned Islamic cleric in Kano State, Sheikh Mujajjadina Sani Kano, has called on the federal and state governments to implement proactive measures to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

He warned that failure to address the issue promptly may incur the wrath of God.

Sani Kano, who also serves as the president of the National Association of African Astronomers told journalists in Abuja that the current situation in the country was beyond imagination.

The cleric noted that every aspect of life is being adversely affected by the economic upheaval, prompting both Muslim and Christian scholars to unite in urging the government to provide relief for the people.

As the chairman of the Muhajjadina Humanitarian Foundation, an organisation dedicated to supporting the masses, Sheikh Muhajjadina highlighted the dire circumstances faced by many individuals, including men, women, and orphans, who are in desperate need of assistance.

= He remarked, “Nearly everyone you encounter on the streets requires aid.”

Sheikh Sani Kano emphasised that reinstating the fuel subsidy is crucial for addressing the insensitive cost of living, as its removal has exacerbated economic challenges, leading to the continuous depreciation of the naira.

He cautioned that if the government fails to take decisive action to alleviate the plight of the masses, they may face divine consequences. He stated, “God has the power to remove leaders and replace them with those who will serve the people.”

The cleric urged government at all levels to seek guidance from religious leaders in managing their affairs, particularly in the distribution of palliatives. He stressed the importance of ensuring a fair and equitable distribution process, devoid of political biases, as hunger knows no political affiliation.