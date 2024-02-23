Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has declared his desire to represent France at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Prior to the Games, which run from July 26 until August 11, Griezmann is expected to star for France at Euro 2024.

“I will do everything to participate in the Paris Games,” Griezmann told Le Monde. “Having the Games in Paris is something exceptional.”

As per Olympic rules, the team squads are based on under-23 players but can include three members above that age.

Griezmann, 32, does not believe competing in back-to-back international tournaments will take a toll on him physically.

