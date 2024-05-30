Ad

Spokesman for the World Bishops’ Council in Africa, Bishop Seun Adeoye, has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to make laws that will restore the country to regional and parliamentary systems of government.

The cleric explained that if the National Assembly found it worthy to replace an anthem jettisoned 46 years ago, restoring old orders that helped grow the nation in the past is not wrong.

The cleric, who is also the general overseer of Sufficient Grace and Truth International Ministries, said in a statement in Osogbo, Osun State, that returning to the old orders was one of the restructurings many stakeholders in Nigeria have been clamoring for in the past 25 years.

On regionalism, the cleric suggested that, apart from cutting down the costs of running government businesses, “it will also encourage healthy competitions leading to fast economic growths and infrastructural developments among the regions as recorded in the early 60s.”

However, Adeoye suggested that instead of making it the three regions as it was before, it should be six geographical zones as it currently stands in Nigeria.

The old anthem came with Nigeria’s independence in 1960 but was changed in 1978. The other old orders we inherited were the parliamentary and the regional systems of government.

“For me, I think Nigeria’s economy as it stands today is not strong enough to successfully fund the present presidential system of government and even bring about the expected developmental projects across Nigeria. Therefore, I suggest that we return to the parliamentary system as inherited from the British at independence in 1960”, he said.