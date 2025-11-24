Chief of staff to Abia State governor, Caleb Ajagba, has urged members of the clergy in the state to sensitise their congregations on the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Ajagba made the call at a meeting with members of pentecostal ministers in the state in Umuahia, the state capital, underscoring the need for their participation.

He charged them to continue to intercede for the Alex Otti administration to strengthen democratic processes to continue delivering democracy dividends to the citizens.

His words: “This administration is single-mindedly focused on creating prosperity for residents of the state through reforms, infrastructure renewal and economic expansion.”

The chief of staff, therefore, appealed to the ministers to deepen their partnership with the administration in advancing its developmental agenda across the state.

Some leaders of the ministers, Amara Uwaeziozi, Innocent Nkemjika, Anny Ikebudu, and Uche Ume, among others, lauded the administration for its ongoing transformation agenda.

The speakers, while describing them as a clear testament to Otti’s commitment to repositioning the state, assured that they will continue to pray for him and the administration.

They thanked Ajagba for the meeting and for fostering closer synergy between the administration and the church, and pledged their support and collaboration for the development of the state.‎

