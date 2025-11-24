The Anambra State Police Command has introduced special security measures to ensure adequate protection of schools and churches in the state.

Advertisement

In line with this development, LEADERSHIP gathered that the state commissioner of police, CP Ikioye Orutugu has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders to intensify their ongoing security patrols, reinforce intelligence-driven operations, and strengthen collaboration with community stakeholders for seamless and effective security coordination.

CP Orutugu was said to have initiated the security measures in response to the current renewed attacks and abductions of worshippers and school children as occurred in Kwara, Kebbi and Niger states respectively.

Advertisement

Confirming the CP’s actions, public relations officer of the state police command (PPRO), superintendent of police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga yesterday explained the “strengthened security measures across schools and churches in Anambra State as part of a proactive strategy to prevent threats and ensure a secure environment for learning and worship.”

He stated that the state police boss was satisfied with the growing safety consciousness among residents of the state.

He said that CP Orutugu commended the people of the state over their security consciousness saying “Ndi Anambra have continued to demonstrate commendable cooperation, vigilance, and the spirit of being their brothers’ keepers”.

He said that the CP emphasised that the collective commitment of the people has significantly supported the command’s efforts in maintaining peace and security across the state.

Ikenga said that the state police boss reiterated the command’s unwavering dedication to protecting lives and property, assuring residents that the police would continue to adapt and enhance security strategies to meet evolving challenges while sustaining the state’s growing atmosphere of peace.