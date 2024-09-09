President and founder of the Women Environmental Programme (WEP), Dr Priscilla Achakpa, has commended Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia for his commitment to tackling Climate Change through the development of a climate change policy that will protect the environment, effectively mitigate risks, and adapt to unavoidable impacts.

Dr Achakpa, who is a Climate change expert, disclosed this during the Stakeholders Consultation for Climate Change Strategies and Plan organised by the Benue State Government in conjunction with WEP in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, maintained that this commitment will put Benue on the centre stage to become a reference point on the issue of Climate change.

Recall that the Benue State Government inaugurated a Technical Working Committee during the stakeholder consultation workshop to develop a climate change policy that will protect the environment and effectively mitigate risks and adaptation to help the State reduce risk and the unavoidable impact of climate change.

Dr Achakpa said the impacts of climate change are being felt across Benue State with dire consequences on the agricultural sector, posing threats to the people and state.

Also speaking, the Director General of Benue State Council on Climate Change, Dr Dan Mailumo, lamented that climate change is not just an environmental concern but an economic, social, and humanitarian crisis that demands collective attention and action to mitigate risks.

Dr Mailumo noted that the global issue requires a local response in reducing risks and urged the stakeholders to develop comprehensive and coordinated strategies for building resilience, mobilising resources, and fostering collaboration to drive action in the state and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Climate Change, Prof Bemgba Anjembe, stated that climate change affects every facet of society, with attendant consequences for all populations.

Hence, a roadmap of plans is needed to guide collective efforts in adaptation in the years ahead.

In her remark, Seember Ugboho, acting Director of climate change at the Ministry of Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, said that developing a climate change policy will go a long way toward providing a guide for acceptable solutions.

“I want to commend the Benue State Government and all the stakeholders for commitment and step taking so far because this will bring succour to the Benue citizens.”