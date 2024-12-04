Having carefully observed and monitored the ongoing conversation on the Tax Reform Bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu administration, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has categorically rejected the tax reforms in their current forms, saying they represented a shortsighted approach to revenue generation that sacrifices equity, inclusion, and sustainability.

Addressing a press conference on the tax reform bills in Abuja on Wednesday, the national coordinator of CNG, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, said the Tinubu administration, with what it called its pseudo-reforms and devilish policies, remained the most wicked, heartless and demonic in the political evolution of Nigeria.

He said that since its inception, the government has created poverty and misery, expanded frontiers of deprivation, and excruciating economic policies, entrenched inhumane and gangster-like approach to civil dissidence and complete trial-and-error in economic management.

The CNG reminded the government that through its “fake and devil-like reforms” in the economy, fuel-subsidy removal, energy sector, the administration has bequeathed disastrous conditions for Nigerians that rich and middle-class have been turned to paupers while poor Nigerians have been turned to surviving in hell-like situations.

He said the government and its economic team have vindicated the CNG’s earlier statement on 19th July as the worst economic team that have completely destroyed our ailing economy that have relegated Nigeria’s ranking from the first to fourth economy in Africa, adding that the economic team and the monetary policies are the worst in the annals of Nigerian history.

“Where are the reform benefits from the fuel subsidy removal, floating of the naira and increase in electricity tariff that had been implemented in the last one year apart from destitution and impoverishment?” he said.

The CNG insisted that the centralisation of import through Lagos alone must be discarded to allow for imports through “our Land borders such as Kwara, Borno, Kebbi and Katsina among others.”

“Similarly, the Government must complete/rehabilitate and operationalize Baro, Lokoja, Makurdi, Warri, Calabar and Onitsha Ports to enable the states to also take in some revenue as against current system that centralizes everything in Lagos.

“The CNG also affirms that all the Inland Dry Ports in Kano, Aba, Ibadan, Jos, Katsina, Maiduguri and Kaduna must be quickly operationalized in the interests of equity, fairness and inclusion,” he said.

He commended the courageous position of Northern Governors Forum (NGF), National Economic Council (NEC), the Northern Council of Traditional Rulers and some members of the National Assembly who stood firm against this bill and equally urged other lawmakers to summon the courage and take bold decision against this unpopular policy.

“On the whole, the CNG urgently demands for the immediate suspension of these Tax Bills, so as to allow wider engagement and collect the input of critical stakeholders and the Nigerian citizens in general, towards implementing a more equitable, transparent and sustainable Tax administration reform in our country,” he said.

He called for continued funding for developmental agencies like TETFund, NITDA, and NASENI, saying they must be exempted from defunding or restructuring. He said these institutions are pillars of Nigeria’s educational, technological, and industrial progress, adding that undermining their financial base will derail critical national development objectives.

He said the government should halt the planned VAT increases and explore alternative revenue sources that do not add to the current hardships of ordinary Nigerians. He added that the reforms must undergo thorough consultations with all sub-nationals and key stakeholders, including civil society and educational institutions to ensure a consensus-driven approach.