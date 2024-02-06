The Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities for the Defence of Human Rights has called for the immediate release of Dr Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal-Hore.

The group led by Comrade Kabir Matazu, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, said Bodejo’s arrest and continued detention was not only illegal but counterproductive and it violates his fundamental human rights.

The statement further described Bodejo as part of the solution to the current insecurity, dedicated to contributing to the peace of the nation.

The coalition, therefore, said that his release was imperative to preserve peace and uphold the rule of law, adding that failure to do so will lead to protests.

The statement said in parts: “Let it be known that Miyetti Allah Kautal-Hore is a Fulani socio-cultural group with a proven track record of promoting peaceful coexistence between Fulani nomads and farmers. Alhaji Bodejo’s detention stems from his involvement in the creation of a Nomads Vigilante Group, established transparently to complement government efforts in restoring peace and addressing the persistent challenges of insecurity bedeviling our nation, echoing the popular belief that Security is everyone’s business and driven by his patriotic ideals that the task of securing a nation shouldn’t solely be left in the hands of the government because the only way the Nigerian government can effectively secure the nation is if the citizens play their part.

“This Nomads Vigilante Group emerges as a child of necessity, a response to the failure of existing security measures to protect the territorial integrity of our nation from Boko Haram Terrorists, Bandits and kidnappers, and insurgents despite substantial investments over the years. The Vigilante Group stands as a transparent initiative aimed at collaborating with government security agencies to combat banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and the conflicts between farmers and herders that continue to plague our nation with no solution in sight.

“We wish to assert that the arrest and detention of Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo is not only illegal but also counterproductive and it violates his fundamental human rights. We advise that rather than the government treating him as an adversary, they should recognize his commitment to being part of the solution. Individuals like him, dedicated to contributing to peace, should be encouraged and not persecuted.

“We strongly urge the government to release Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo unconditionally without further delay. Doing so is imperative to preserve peace, uphold the rule of law, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to collaborative efforts in tackling the security challenges that have persistently plagued our nation.

“If the authority concerned does not heed our advice, we’ll have no option but to mobilize our members from the nooks and corners of the country to occupy the Federal Capital Territory in a massive protest until the government listens to our demand and unconditionally release our President. Meanwhile, we will continue to contribute our quota individually and collectively towards a Nigeria where unity, peace and justice.”