Accountability Lab Nigeria in partnership with the Data and Digital Rights Coalition has unveiled four pivotal policy briefs to address crucial data and digital rights issues in Nigeria in commemoration of Data Privacy Week.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja during the launch, the country director of Accountability Lab Nigeria, Odeh Friday, said the policy brief focuses on threats to freedom of speech and the erosion of data protection and digital privacy rights in Nigeria.

Friday stressed the need for a balanced approach between economic growth and citizens’ data protection rights.

He identified challenges such as poor awareness of digital rights, lack of ethical guidelines and inadequate oversight mechanisms.

Friday advocated for implementation of ethical security measures, proper budget allocations and the Nigeria Data Protection Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan.

He also called for a balanced coexistence of privacy protection and national security approaches, emphasising government accountability frameworks.

Accountability Lab Nigeria, programmes and learning manager, Ehi Idakwo, outlined the key points which include “combating online censorship, enhancing accountability in surveillance practices, strengthening data protection, implementing data protection measures.”

Idakwo also highlighted the security playbook of digital totalitarianism, addressing the misuse of security infrastructure to suppress civic actors in Nigeria and offering recommendations to protect citizens’ rights.

The communications officer at Accountability Lab Nigeria, Blessing Anolaba, expressed the significance of these policy briefs, stating, “This is huge and critical for them, supporting the global effort to empower citizens and businesses to respect privacy, safeguard data, and enable trust—ultimately shaping the future of data.”