A member representing, Umuahia North/Umuahia South/Ikwuano federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has berated former President Muhammadu Buhari over his comments that there was an option of eliminating the leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Buhari’s former spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a new book unveiled recently had quoted the former president as saying bringing Kanu back to face trial in Nigeria was a favour.

According to Adesina, Buhari said the federal government had the option to eliminate Kanu, but thought bringing him back to Nigeria to face trial was the best thing.

But, Aguocha in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, said the remarks by former President Buhari regarding Kanu’s handling were deeply worrisome.

The lawmaker said suggesting that the elimination of a citizen was an option, even in retrospect, is alarming and raises serious questions about the commitment to the rule of law and human rights.

He said in a democratic society, it is fundamental that all individuals, irrespective of their actions or positions, are treated according to the law.

“The suggestion of ‘elimination’ as a viable option undermines the principles of justice and due process,” he said.

Aguocha said it is imperative that leaders adhere to and promote these values, ensuring that all actions, especially those concerning life and liberty, are grounded in legality and respect for human rights.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria, in its recent judgment, roundly condemned Buhari’s government, the attack on the home of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and also his rendition from Kenya. For the former president to summarily suggest that being subjected to such illegality was a favour for a citizen is totally reckless and reeks of all things personal vendetta, and so far from the high standards of civility expected from a leader.

“President Buhari should rather come clean by confessing all he used his office to do to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the South East. Nobody, including Femi Adesina and his principal, should play God in respect of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“There is obviously an inordinate obsession in the former president seeing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention because of his personal prejudice. The Buhari government failed and or refused to obey all the orders in favour of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu granted by courts of competent jurisdiction, so that any remark suggesting that Buhari rather than eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu preferred that the matter be determined by the courts is an attempt to launder the image of an oppressor into a benevolent president.

“The former president only used the judicial system to victimise Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the South East. Otherwise, why couldn’t the government establish a crime by leading credible evidence in court against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for all the years.

“By the way, wasn’t it the failed attempt at eliminating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his village that forced the gentleman to escape from Nigeria. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a victim of President Buhari’s ill will and hatred against the ‘Dot’ people,” he said.

Aguocha appealed to President Bola Tinubu “not to be held hostage by the personal bias and discomforts of the person of Buhari and toe the path of inclusion and dialogue as a panacea for peace, especially in the South East.”

He said the continued incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu remains “a petri dish for the ongoing security challenges in the South East and dwindling economic fortunes of its people and the government.”

The lawmaker said as the direct representative of his constituent, Nnamdi Kanu, he remains available to engage and facilitate meaningful dialogue for the resolution of the imbroglio.