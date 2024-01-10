The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has cautioned troops against making misguided decisions or indulging in illegalities, contrary to extant regulations and core values of the Nigerian Army.

He warned troops against exposing themselves to the negative influence of social media, “as it has often times been used to spread false and noxious information”.

The COAS gave the charge during his operational visit to Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army on Tuesday 9 January 2024.

He charged troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army (NA) and Joint Task Force South East Operation UDOKA to remain loyal and committed to their constitutional responsibilities as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army Chief, while addressing the troops, revealed that the government had settled the backlog of unpaid Group Life Assurance that had accumulated since 2011.

He also revealed that the NA has equally commenced the payment of troops’ Accident Insurance.

He said it was imperative for troops to reciprocate these motivating welfare interventions by remaining loyal , disciplined and upscaling their operational effectiveness in the fight against security challenges in the country.

He added that the Nigerian Army as a disciplined and noble profession has zero tolerance for illegalities and will remain an embodiment of discipline and would therefore, not tolerate any form of indiscipline from troops, as they operate in their respective host communities.

The COAS revealed that the Federal Government has made commendable interventions in the areas of troops’ welfare and provision of combat enablers.

The Army Chief also paid tribute to the people and Government of Enugu and Ebonyi States for their support and cordial relationship with troops of 82 Division of the NA.