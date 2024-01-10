Renowned Fuji music maestro and Olori Omooba, Akile Ijebu, Wasiu Ayinde Olasunkanmi Marshal K1, has announced he made significant investments in guinea fowl farming, channeling millions of Naira into this venture.

K1 has established farms across vast hectares in Ilorin, Kwara State, Ibadan, Oyo, Abeokuta, and within his native Ijebuland in Ogun State.

In an official statement, K1’s media aide, Kunle Rasheed, said that this decision stems from the musician’s desire to alleviate the market price of guinea fowl products, ultimately providing relief to Nigerians.

The Fuji legend conveyed this initiative during a visit to Ijebu Itele, Ogun State, where he joined in celebrating the 80th birthday of the town’s monarch.

“K1, popularly known as Mayegun of Yorubaland, is committed to contributing his quota to President Bola Tinubu’s administration by alleviating the people’s plight. While he has several avenues to positively impact his community, his initial focus is on making guinea fowl a widely consumed staple food across the nation,” the statement revealed.

Rasheed stressed K1’s goal of achieving this milestone within the tenure of the current administration through dedicated efforts and hard work.

“K1 aims to drastically reduce the market price of guinea fowl meat, making it accessible to all, irrespective of its current price. This pledge is a commitment from him to the populace,” Rasheed affirmed.

The demand for guinea fowl products, valued for their high-quality protein content, has already seen a surge.

K1 firmly believes in the significance of this venture, aiming to deliver and make a lasting impact through this initiative.