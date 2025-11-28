The Federal Government has commenced paying compensation to property owners and farmers affected by the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project in Cross River State.

The Federal Comptroller of Works in Cross River State, Engr. Yinka Onafuye, who disclosed this, said between 700 to 1,000 affected persons have been captured for payment based on valuations carried out by certified professionals.

Onafuye stated this on Friday at Odukpani local government Secretariat in Cross River State, shortly after interacting with residents of the LGA who lost their property to the road project.

He said the payment exercise, which covered Section 3A of the project, was being carried out in Akamkpa and Odukpani Local Government Areas of the State.

Onafuye stressed that the exercise was progressing well, with payments already made to communities in Akamkpa, while Odukpani communities were still being processed.

The payment process has been praised for its transparency, with traditional institutions and community leaders expressing satisfaction.

Secretary of the Akamkpa Traditional Rulers Council, Bassey Okon Edet, described the process as “unprecedented” and commended the government for valuing their properties fairly.

However, some beneficiaries faced challenges, including lack of bank accounts or valid identification, which delayed payments.

In order to address this, the government brought financial institutions to the payment sites to help beneficiaries open their accounts.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project reportedly at 15 per cent completion, with nearly one kilometre of concrete road pavement laid.

The project is expected to be completed in three to four years to bring economic benefits to the region, including increased land value, business expansion, and job opportunities.

Community leaders have pledged to ensure the project’s smooth execution and prevent any attempts to disrupt it.

They also warned against erecting new structures on government-acquired land to make fresh claims, saying anyone attempting to do so will be treated as saboteur.

The government has assured that it will continue to engage with communities and ensure that the project is carried out in a transparent and fair manner.