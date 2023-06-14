Cocoa, Sesamum Seeds, Cashew Tops Nigeria’s  Agric Exports In Q1

Cocoa beans, sesamum seeds, cashew, and seven others top the list of agricultural commodities Nigeria exported in the first quarter of 2023, generating N279.64 billion in revenue, latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show.

Year-on-year, the value of the top agricultural commodities exported increased by 38.7 percent compared to the N201.59 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, agricultural exports accounted for 4.31 per cent of total exports valued at N6.49 trillion.

BusinessDay identified the top 10 agro-commodities that were exported to other countries in the first quarter of 2023, based on a recent foreign trade report from the NBS.

Cocoa is a revenue and foreign exchange earner for Nigeria, and the country is the fourth largest grower of the crop with 250,000 metric tonnes, according to data from the International Cocoa Organisation.

According to the NBS, the value of cocoa beans (both superior & standard quality) exported in Q1 2023 stood at N102.71 billion, accounting for 36.73 percent of total agricultural exports (279.64 billion) in the country within the same period.