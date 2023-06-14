Why All These Obsessions With Osinbajo?

Two weeks after Prof Yemi Osinbajo left office as Vice President, I have noticed an undue attention on him. Since these unwarranted attacks have the same theme, I am pretty convinced that they are sponsored from the same source with bile, pettiness and envy as the motives.

Unless you are a man of great evil inclinations, you’ll never find any genuine reason to vilify someone like Osinbajo. For eight years, he did his job very well to the admiration of many Nigerians and several foreign dignitaries; within the limits of what the Constitution permits a VP, and the extent to which the principal delegates. The man has never been accused of corruption, abuse of office, sexual irresponsibility or any unethical behaviour, for which many a politician is notorious.

He stood by President Buhari solidly; with remarkable counsel even if not known to many and not in the public domain, it is clearly the case. He offered his best to the nation and left honourably in a blaze of glory. He now deserves his rest in the company of his beautiful and equally amiable wife. But some resentful and bitter elements are not contented to let him.

The first venomous piece was written by Bob Majiri Oghene Etemiku and was entitled ‘‘Buhari’s blood runs through Osinbajo’s white agbada’’. Published in The Guardian of May 24, the article was livid in rage that the then Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, had stated that Nigeria had lost a good opportunity in not choosing Osinbajo as its President. Sanusi made the remarks on Labour Day at the launch of a book written by 25 writers and journalists in honour of the former Vice President. I am honoured to be one of the 25 authors of the book.

Sanusi’s remark is a truism many still hold dear till today. If it has turned out to be a painful axiom to some, we have no apologies. Vitalis Obidiaghaa (another of the 25 writers) has already written a befitting rebuttal to Etemiku’s diatribe which The Guardian published on June 8.

Recently, I saw another piece of convoluted tirade with the title ‘‘Will Osinbajo rue missed opportunities?’’, written by Bolanle Bolawole, a former editor of The Punch newspaper who later served as the Chairman of the paper’s Editorial Board. At the end of the long drivel, Bolawole advertises a lecture he would be giving at the University of Ibadan on the task before President Bola Tinubu. That’s when I realized his motive. In his wisdom, he thought that the best way to presage his fawning lecture on President Tinubu is to be nasty to the man who contested for