Following a torrential rain that resulted in flooding and bridge collapse in Gulani and some part of Gujba local government areas of Yobe State, residents of the area say the disaster has destroyed their means of livelihood including farmlands and houses.

Flooding on the 16 of July, 2022 washed away bridges, farmlands, houses among others. Stored grains were affected as well as other means of livelihood of several communities in the local government areas.

A resident of Bumsa village in Gulani local government area, Mallam Mohammed, said three major bridges that link communities across the local government have been cut off by the flood while many plantations on the farmland were washed away.

“As I am talking to you, three bridges of Bara, Dukchi and Ligdir linking many communities of Gulani and Gujba local government areas have been cut off by the flood, leading to destruction of many farms and houses.

“Communities such as Kukuwa, Bularafa, Bumsa, Ngurum, Gargari,Dukchi, Dokshi and Bara all Gulani local government area, as well as Ligdir and Kukuwa Tasha in Gujba local government area were severely hit by the flood, not to talk of remote areas that are mostly inaccessible during rainy season.

“Governments at all levels must do something for us or else, the entire communities mentioned above and even those not mentioned will find it difficult to live due to lack of food and means of livelihood.”

Also, a resident of Gwagware village in Gulani local government, Mallam Shagari, said, “Both our village and Njibulwa among others areas, have to travel to Ashaka in Gombe State, before accessing Damaturu the Yobe State capital, while all rice, guinea corn as well as cowpea farms are as good as football fields.

“We learned that the government through the Nigerian Army, will bring float boat bridges to facilitate movement of goods and services before the repairs of the bridge, but I have to tell you that an urgent intervention must be provided for people to understand the commitments of both federal, state and local government areas,” he narrated.

Governor Mai Mala Buni has immediately, after the flood disaster, which cut off the bridges among other sources of living of the people of the area, visited DG NEMA for federal government intervention in addition to directing the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide immediate assistance to the victims within available resources.