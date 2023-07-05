Collapsed Building: FCTA To Prosecute Contractor, Rescue Operation Continues

The Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) has vowed to prosecute the contractor in charge of the ill-fated four-storey building that collapsed and injured nine workers in the building on Monday evening.

Permanent secretary of FCTA Adesola Olusade made the statement on Tuesday when he visited the site of the collapsed building. He said any staff of the administration found to have compromised in the process will not be spared.

Olusade who noted that no life was lost to the incident so far, expressed disappointment with the project handlers for sneaking back to the project site during the last Sallah holidays to continue the construction despite having been advised and served notice of stop work by the project consultant and FCDA respectively.

He said the building collapse was the repercussion of ignoring the professional advice of the consultant as well as that of the administration.

Also, the director of development control, Mukhtar Galadima called for the setting up of a high-powered panel to unravel the cause of the disaster and ensure disciplinary actions be taken against those found wanting.

Galadima explained that preliminary investigation revealed that when the contractor commenced development, there were observations made by the officers there and he was asked to re-submit for the basement because the topography was not reflected in the design.