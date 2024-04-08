Mohamed Salah struck a late leveller for Liverpool as their Premier League title hopes suffered a blow following a pulsating 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Merseysiders needed a victory to move back above leaders Arsenal following The Gunners’ triumph at Brighton on Saturday, but they once again came unstuck against their bitter rivals despite dominating for long periods.

United had an early goal from Alejandro Garnacho ruled out for offside before the visitors took charge of the first half. Dominik Szoboszlai and Salah both went close before Luis Diaz opened the scoring on 23 minutes when he hooked in Darwin Nunez’s flick-on from a right-wing corner.

Much to Klopp’s chagrin, Liverpool continued to waste openings to hammer home their dominance with 15 shots to the hosts’ zero leaving the door ajar for a recovery similar to the one that saw United turn around the FA Cup tie three weeks earlier.

Indeed, the hosts were back in it on 50 minutes when Bruno Fernandes’ sumptuous long-range lob caught Caoimhin Kelleher off his line after a howler of a pass from Jarell Quansah.

United then stole in front through Kobbie Mainoo’s wonderful curler on 67 minutes, but the visitors avoided the disaster of defeat when Salah stroked home a spot kick six minutes from time.

The result means Arsenal remain top of the table, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference with seven matches to play. Reigning champions Manchester City are a point further back in third while United stay sixth and are 11 points adrift of fourth-place Aston Villa having played a game fewer.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg with Atalanta prior to a Premier League clash at home to Crystal Palace next Sunday. United visit Bournemouth on Saturday.