AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli has praised Samuel Chukwueze for his change in mentality.

Chukwueze is gradually becoming a key figure at the San Siro after a troubled start.

The Nigeria international impressed in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Leece.

The winger, who was in action for 90 minutes registered an assist and also created five chances.

“His (Chukwueze ) mind has changed. Now he has confidence, he is positive, he believes in what he does,” Pioli was quoted by Pianetamilan.

“Having grown up in condition, he knows better what the team has to do. He knows what he has to do with and without the ball.

“I am very happy for him, he went through a difficult time. From the outside everything seems beautiful, roses and flowers, for kids who also earn a lot of money. He believed in it, he worked a lot and overcame a difficult moment, we are very happy for him: it pleases me, the club, the team.”

The 24-year-old has one goal and one assist to his name in 19 league outings for AC Milan this season.